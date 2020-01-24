Cogeco Communications’ (CGEAF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CGEAF opened at $87.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $90.10.
About Cogeco Communications
