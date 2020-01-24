Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 1,493.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,455.22 ($19.14).

CBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Investec downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total value of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). Insiders acquired 30 shares of company stock worth $44,757 over the last ninety days.

LON:CBG traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,490 ($19.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,586.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,430.17.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

