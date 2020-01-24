Clipper Coin Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CCC)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and $6.89 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Clipper Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Clipper Coin

CCC is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap . Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

