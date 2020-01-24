Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Announces Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.37%. Clearfield updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,465. The firm has a market cap of $189.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.