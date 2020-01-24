City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHCO. Stephens started coverage on City in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. City presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.17.

City stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. City has a one year low of $69.15 and a one year high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.85 million. City had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,459 shares of company stock worth $358,578 in the last ninety days. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth $4,641,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of City by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of City by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of City by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

