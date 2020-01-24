Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Raised to at Royal Bank of Canada

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.26. 2,063,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,431. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, Director Robert Calderoni sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $366,840.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,071,816.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

