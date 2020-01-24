Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.13. 4,790,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.