Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CTXR traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,644. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.