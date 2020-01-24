Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.
CTXR traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,644. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.
