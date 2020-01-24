Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,598,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,692,901. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

