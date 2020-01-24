Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,692,901. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

