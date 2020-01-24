Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 306.92 ($4.04).

Shares of LON CINE traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 189 ($2.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,619,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 210.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 224.23. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 188.40 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Cineworld Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

In related news, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03). Also, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £97,610 ($128,400.42).

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

