CIBC Reiterates Hold Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $525.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shopify from to in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.43.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $469.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $408.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.42. Shopify has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $476.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

