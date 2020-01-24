China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Down 10.8%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s share price fell 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.38, 1,810,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,917,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.