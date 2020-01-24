China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LFC. Citigroup raised shares of China Life Insurance from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.90 to $20.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CLSA raised shares of China Life Insurance from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Life Insurance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.65.

Shares of LFC stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 552,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.71. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $14.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.53.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $23.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

