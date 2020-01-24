China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.76

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.69. China Ceramics shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 13,674 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

