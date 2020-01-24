Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley raised Childrens Place to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Childrens Place from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush downgraded Childrens Place from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.43. 404,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other Childrens Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.80 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

