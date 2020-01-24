Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,109,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,690,000 after purchasing an additional 499,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after purchasing an additional 87,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 75,874 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 550,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

