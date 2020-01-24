Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $9.11 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up approximately 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $149.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.30 and its 200-day moving average is $138.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $109.58 and a 1 year high of $150.21.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

