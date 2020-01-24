Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

IWV opened at $194.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $154.66 and a twelve month high of $194.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

