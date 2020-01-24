Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $29.16 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,359 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546,322 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after purchasing an additional 309,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,824 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,783,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $208.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $178.33 and a 52-week high of $210.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

