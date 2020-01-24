Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,793 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. MHI Funds LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 508,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHLX. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

SHLX stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.05. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.18 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 101.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

