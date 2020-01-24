Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $40.52 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $202.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.