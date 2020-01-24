Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.66

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.66 and traded as high as $11.15. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 708,420 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHE.UN. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -5.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.66.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

