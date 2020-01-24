Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 451.3% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 95,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,575,000 after buying an additional 569,836 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.27. 248,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,653. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

