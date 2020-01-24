Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

CRL traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.70. 274,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,045. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1 year low of $116.90 and a 1 year high of $161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.80.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.