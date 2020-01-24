CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162,764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,191 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 289,590 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after purchasing an additional 769,471 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,793,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,033,000 after purchasing an additional 67,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.