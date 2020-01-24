Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Up 10.1%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s stock price was up 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.48, approximately 2,305,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 1,108,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

CERS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $628.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 100.38% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

