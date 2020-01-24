CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,859,000 after acquiring an additional 740,321 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,913,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,106,000 after acquiring an additional 176,100 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,466,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,624,000 after acquiring an additional 326,711 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,194,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,418,000 after acquiring an additional 320,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,459,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $203,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. 658,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,982. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

