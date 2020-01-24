Centennial Resource Development Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 75,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CEO Mark G. Papa purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,256.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,223,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,724,000 after purchasing an additional 689,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,733,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,578,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.