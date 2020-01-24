Centauri Tops 1-Day Volume of $218.00 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $42,915.00 and $218.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.33 or 0.05544254 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026854 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00127814 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033822 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Centauri

CTX is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,772,957 coins and its circulating supply is 46,036,902 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

