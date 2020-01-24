Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.73

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and traded as high as $17.54. Cellular Biomedicine Group shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 29,400 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellular Biomedicine Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.83.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBMG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 29,334 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 672,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

