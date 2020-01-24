CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in CDK Global by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CDK Global by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,202. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDK. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,597.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,340. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

