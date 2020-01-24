Caspian (CSP) Hits One Day Volume of $127,663.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $127,663.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Caspian has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.18 or 0.05509488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026825 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019800 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033812 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002436 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

