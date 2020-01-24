Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Carvana makes up approximately 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,829,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 96.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after buying an additional 584,622 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $310,000. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $1,462,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,066,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. Carvana Co has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $99.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

