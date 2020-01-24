CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.20

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 4823752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.25.

The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

