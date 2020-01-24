Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Bryce Youngren Sells 14,173 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Bryce Youngren sold 14,173 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,235,743.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bryce Youngren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Bryce Youngren sold 23,504 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $1,973,865.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Bryce Youngren sold 2,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $145,650.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bryce Youngren sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $86,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $5,891,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Bryce Youngren sold 61,689 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $3,422,505.72.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.82. The stock had a trading volume of 250,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,289. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $90.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 37,812 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

