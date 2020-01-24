Carawine Resources (ASX:CWX) Trading Down 4.3%

Carawine Resources Ltd (ASX:CWX)’s share price was down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), approximately 82,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.24 ($0.17).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.18. The company has a market cap of $15.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45.

In related news, insider David Boyd 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th.

Carawine Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral projects in Western Australia and Victoria, Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and iron deposits. It holds interests in the Jamieson project covering an area of 34 square kilometers located near the township in northeast Victoria; Oakover project that comprises 9 granted exploration licenses and 6 exploration license applications covering a total area of approximately 3,270 square kilometers located in the Eastern Pilbara region; Paterson project located in the Paterson Province; and Fraser Range project that comprises 5 granted exploration licenses located in Western Australia.

