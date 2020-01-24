Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 13.90%.

NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. 1,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,437. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $296.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,827.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.