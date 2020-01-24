Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Head to Head Contrast

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Capstar Financial pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstar Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

33.4% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of C&F Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capstar Financial and C&F Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial $83.24 million 3.41 $9.65 million $1.19 12.99 C&F Financial $118.31 million 1.51 $18.02 million N/A N/A

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Capstar Financial has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Capstar Financial and C&F Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capstar Financial currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.68%. Given Capstar Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Capstar Financial and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial 13.90% 9.63% 1.25% C&F Financial 14.92% 12.00% 1.20%

Summary

C&F Financial beats Capstar Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. This segment offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 25 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Charlottesville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point, and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 11 offices in Virginia, 2 offices in Maryland, and 2 offices in North Carolina, as well as through 1 each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; and Nashville, Tennessee. Its Other segment offers brokerage and wealth management services; and insurance products. The company also provides title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

