Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,673,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,541,000 after purchasing an additional 122,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.38. 130,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,073. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. Capri Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Barclays began coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

