Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $117.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $5,537,887.14. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5,895.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,445 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,709,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,796,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 366.1% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 469,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,679,000 after purchasing an additional 368,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 77.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 660,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,374 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.