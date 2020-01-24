Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 7,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. 39.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

