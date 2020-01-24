Canadian National Railway to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.95 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.95 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNI. Scotiabank lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.41.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.24. The stock had a trading volume of 27,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

