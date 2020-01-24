Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $415.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.58.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $351.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,972,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,778. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

