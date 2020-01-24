Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $13.14, 256,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 178% from the average session volume of 92,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

CAMT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $480.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Camtek LTD. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Camtek by 2,267.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 178,044 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102,680 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

