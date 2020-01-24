Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

CCO stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,948. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$10.70 and a 52-week high of C$17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.17.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$303.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

