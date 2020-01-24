CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CRNCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

Shares of CRNCY stock remained flat at $$5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.