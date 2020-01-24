Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Mark Adams Sells 3,250 Shares

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $234,552.50.

CDNS stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,020,000 after acquiring an additional 421,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 401.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 24.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,604,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after acquiring an additional 311,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

