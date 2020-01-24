Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Announces Earnings Results

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,165,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,400. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $329,800.00. Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,320 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,121.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 37,387 shares of company stock worth $606,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

