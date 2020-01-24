CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CA BANCORP/SH stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.70. 5,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $167.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.71. CA BANCORP/SH has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $20.83.

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. CA BANCORP/SH had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 16.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CA BANCORP/SH stock. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its position in CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned 1.63% of CA BANCORP/SH worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

CA BANCORP/SH Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, attorney trust, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

