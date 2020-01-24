CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
CA BANCORP/SH stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.70. 5,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $167.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.71. CA BANCORP/SH has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $20.83.
CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. CA BANCORP/SH had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 16.64%.
CA BANCORP/SH Company Profile
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, attorney trust, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
